Virgo Horoscope Today, October 14, 2022: A new phase in love

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

The day may bring good tidings for romantically-inclined Virgos. The day is opportune for committed Virgo partners to move ahead in their relationship. Daily Astrological Prediction says, it is also an excellent time to tell your family and friends about your romantic involvement. Financially, the future looks bright, as past schemes are expected to yield substantial returns. Taking a fresh perspective on resolving professional issues is sure to garner you a lot of attention and praise. If you're thinking about purchasing property in another country, it's wise to get advice from your elders first. An extended dispute over property appears likely to end soon. A refreshing vacation would do Virgo individuals some good. However, you should take a trip by yourself to some scenic places. A trekking adventure is another option that can help you gain self-assurance. You'll have no trouble making friends wherever you go because you love interacting with people. Today is a great time to buy or sell a property.

Virgo Finance Today

Virgo natives’ financial situation may be stable, and they should continue to make responsible choices. It's possible that you'll need to help a relative or close friend out financially. New projects must be undertaken while keeping current finances in mind.

Virgo Family Today

You and your family may move to a new place after an unexpected transfer at work. It's possible that your loved ones care more about spending time with you than monetary things. Virgo individuals, who can't be with their kids in person, should keep in touch with them as best they can.

Virgo Career Today

If you are looking for a job aboard, do not anticipate good news just yet; be patient. Your technical abilities may help you earn acclaim and financial rewards. You are likely to resolve some outstanding issues at work. It would encourage you to increase your income potential over time.

Virgo Health Today

It is recommended that you eat healthy, home-cooked meals as much as possible. In general, the best treatment for any health problem is a positive outlook and a healthy dose of joy. A bland diet is advised for those Virgo natives' who suffer from stomach issues.

Virgo Love Life Today

Virgo natives’ romantic prospects appear bright today. For the single Virgo natives, today can be a day to find true love. Beautiful times together can make you want to commit to marriage or an engagement.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

