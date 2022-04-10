Virgo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 10

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Today you are likely to be beaming with positivity but try not to be over-confident. You may have strong willpower which is likely to make it easier to achieve your goals. Some of you may succeed in getting in touch with your identity and sense of purpose. The spotlight would be on you and your ability to step up to take charge. You’ll enjoy rising to any challenges. You’re a go-getter, so instead of sitting down and whining about what’s next, spend the day figuring out what’s next. You need to take the lead here for yourself. It’s a great day to also share some time with your loved ones and your friends. It is also advised to be a bit more social and meet new people which will help you reap some benefits career-wise. In this process, you will get support from your family and friends. The day is going to be highly favorable for students and they will be able to perform better than average.

Virgo Finance Today

This will be a fruitful day on the financial front as your income is likely to continue its upward path. Review your investments Those who are in partnership firms will also work with fierce intensity and will be able to bag orders.

Virgo Family Today

There could be a sudden arrival of guests at your home today which may require you to change your daily routine. Watch your words while interacting with your loved ones and do not react to provocative views.

Virgo Career Today

Those working with the government are likely to be vested with more authority to handle new assignments. At the workplace, beware of competitors as they would be eying to grab any of your missed opportunities.

Virgo Health Today

Your busy and hectic schedule could force you to ignore your health. Guard against seasonal infections, especially during the second half of the day as your immunity may remain a bit low. Emphasize preventive medication.

Virgo Love Life Today

Married people may face some misunderstanding with their partner which should be resolved with a calm mind. Those in a long-term committed relationship may get into some argument with their partner which can ruin their mental peace.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026