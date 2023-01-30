Weekly Career Horoscope for 30 January - 5 February 2023

Aries: All eyes will be on you and your efforts this week. The outcomes of your endeavours will be outstanding. Many of your co-workers will likely be impressed and perhaps jealous of your successes. Your communication abilities will be highly acknowledged, and you will have success with any upcoming presentations or business ideas. Express your gratitude and pass the praise along to the group.

Taurus: Taking charge of your learning will have a beneficial effect on your chances of advancing in your chosen field. Your goals and your career path will start to coincide. Take advantage of this opportunity to get your thoughts in order as you think about exploring new avenues through which you may hone your skills and achieve substantial advancements in your professional life.

Gemini: As you may be experiencing a temporary slowdown in your career progress due to external factors, this week is a great opportunity to take a step back and assess where you stand professionally. Take this opportunity to evaluate whether or not your current employment is satisfying your professional goals. If you don't see a lot of room for advancement here, it may be time to go elsewhere.

Cancer: This week focus on professional relationships that were formerly amicable may become antagonistic. You may be in a terrible mood as a result, which might make problems even worse if it's not addressed. Do not allow the actions of others diminish your own sense of self-worth. People could try to persuade you into accepting their outdated ideas. Stay firm in your convictions.

Leo: Recognize your strengths and exhibit them boldly in your career. Make sure your career aspirations are well-suited to your abilities, and share your thoughts and enthusiasm with your co-workers. You need to discover what motivates you and how you may strengthen that enthusiasm to produce impressive results. Your ideas are welcome, so don't be shy about sharing them.

Virgo: Strive for harmony in all facets of your existence. You will be in a lot of stress due to your busy work schedule this week, but you need to keep things in check for the sake of everyone's sanity. Make sure you don't burn yourself out in the office by putting in too many hours. If you need additional time to complete the task at hand, make sure to let your management know.

Libra: Difficulties at the workplace may slow you down this week. It's important to be patient if you haven't found a new job offer after a prolonged period of seeking. Maintain an upbeat attitude and go to the interviews, as your results will be much improved this time around. Things should start looking up for you very soon. Connect with your professional network to explore suitable positions.

Scorpio: Your career is a reflection of who you are as an individual. Put your heart and soul into it and you'll go far. Recognize your own creative worth this week and strive for an emotional resonance with your work. Think carefully about your professional qualifications and how you can instil passion in whatever you do. Your productivity and standing in the workplace will both rise as a result.

Sagittarius: Put an end to dwelling on your previous successes and disappointments. You have matured to the point where you can make informed professional choices. Think of your accomplishments as reasons to push yourself, and your setbacks as lessons to be learned. Concentrate on what you want, and pursue it with all your might. This week, talk to your seniors about your future and your job.

Capricorn: This week, you may feel insecure in your ability to connect with co-workers. It's possible that you'll feel pressured to make a good impression on key stakeholders in your field. Don’t be arrogant to compensate for inexperience, have an honest communication instead. Discuss your concerns, goals, and plans for the future with the higher management to get much-needed clarity.

Aquarius: It's time to take flight in your chosen field. It's possible that your professional identity will shift this week in ways you weren't expecting or aren't ready to handle. There's a good reason for this transition, so try not to worry. For far too long, you have been pleased with your present set of abilities. Now is the time to consider a career shift that will rekindle your passion for what you do each day.

Pisces: Don't stress yourself unduly about issues beyond of your control. Don't freak out; you have a lot to do this week. Avoid giving your superiors any cause for criticism by meeting all of your set deadlines on time. Do not be reluctant to voice your concerns to your superiors. It's probable that they'll be open to hearing what you have to say, which will facilitate your concentration.

By: Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

