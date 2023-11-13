Weekly Career Horoscope for Nov 13-19, 2023

Aries: This week, be flexible, open, and creative with your career goals. Avoid any conflicts in ideas so that you can start projects or new assignments with a positive mindset. Maintain a harmonious work relationship with your business partners and discover new ways of making money. Have an open mind for gaining knowledge. Don’t shy away from guiding others if someone approaches you for help. Improve your financial knowledge before investing.

Taurus: Your hunger for a fresh start has been yearning for a long time now. Now, you might actually have your wish this week. The future is looking brighter as it may present you with an opportunity to grow professionally. Accept changes and make conscious efforts. With regard to finance, you will be able to make money by following your guts and innovative ideas. Be open-minded and ready to grab any income-generating offers.

Gemini: Your plans for a career change are set to take on a new turn this week. Do not be closed-minded, as your job profile could shift, or a different opportunity might present itself. Be flexible, be adaptable and boldly move through these changes. In terms of finance, you may be given a bonus or appraisal. Use your money sensibly, but do not be afraid to take some well-thought-out risks. You will realise financial gains due to your proactive nature.

Cancer: Be careful this week, as a workplace clash with your supervisor may catch you by surprise. Do not be afraid to speak up and stand your ground as long as you keep it professional. Failure to handle this ego clash well may cause worry and stress. As for the finances, do not spend on anything that is unnecessary and stay within your budget. Make sound financial decisions so that your worries are reduced.

Leo: This week, join hands with your colleagues and socialise. Your company will be perceived by the public as a people-oriented one who cares about the social welfare that will foster togetherness. Search for local community events or causes that are in line with your team’s principles. When you give back in professional circles and work with others, you will strengthen professional relations and bring good karma in the money matters.

Virgo: This week, ensure you do not lose momentum on your professional growth as you leave a mark on your superiors. It is your commitment and willingness to put in the work that will lead you to recognition. Be resilient, and do not stop exhibiting your competence and expertise. Do not indulge in the urge to spend. Maintaining discipline and believing in yourself will help you cope with any barriers, assuring yourself a bright future.

Libra: Everyone commits mistakes, be it misjudging people or blowing situations out of proportion. But the alignment of stars now offers another chance to you. Adopt these principles in your career, learn from your mistakes, and look forward to new prospects. Budget prudently and save wherever you can so that you monitor your finances carefully. Do not let the old blunders in money spending haunt you. Direct your mind towards securing a sound, prosperous financial life.

Scorpio: Be careful when promising clients to deliver services by a specific date. It is important to have a good relationship with your customers, but at the same time, make sure that you can fulfil your part of the deal. Excessive overpromise and under-delivery can ruin your reputation. Manage your workload and resources practically. Take stock of your strengths and weaknesses and only promise what you can deliver with certainty.

Sagittarius: Prepare for future unanticipated costs this week. Be careful, as an unexpected expense can make a curve ball to your financial plan. Consult a professional for guidance on building a strong investment portfolio that will protect your future. There is a strong chance that you’ll get business-related strategies which can be helpful in the future. Take advantage of these prospects, but do so cautiously and carefully.

Capricorn: The coming week has great career prospects for you that could give a boost to your income. Be on the lookout for unpredictable door openings. Maximising these opportunities will require networking and highlighting your proficiency. Ensure that on the financial side, you do not spend beyond your means. New opportunities come with increased financial obligations; therefore, budgeting must be done well. Be committed, and grasp this time for a better future.

Aquarius: This week, it’s important to prevent pushing your ideas upon others. In business meetings and social gatherings, concentrate on active listening instead. Opening up your mind to diverse perspectives will help you strengthen relationships and encourage cooperation. Do not hurry into making big financial decisions. Make sure you study carefully and get advice from experts before you decide. A balanced approach shall enable you to make meaningful contacts.

Pisces: This week, your most valuable asset will be your inborn ability to turn things in your favour. Unleash your power of assertion and conquer the challenges. Prioritise networking and building business contacts; one never knows when the golden chance comes in through an incidental meeting. Your intuition will guide you to make healthy financial decisions. Watch out for prospects of investment or opportunities that can improve your wealth position.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!