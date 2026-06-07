Weekly Career & Money Horoscope for June 8-14, 2026

Weekly Career Horoscope (Freepik)

This week brings mental clarity around work and finances. A decision you've been postponing may finally become easier to make. Contracts, interviews, proposals, and important conversations areexpected. Trust logic over emotions when handling money matters.

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Crystal Remedy: Sodalite bracelet or Blue Lace Agate pendant.

Your hard work is beginning to create momentum. While you may not see immediate results, everyeffort is contributing to long-term success. This is an excellent week for learning new skills, improving your business, or refining existing projects.

Crystal Remedy: Pyrite bracelet or Moss Agate pendant.

You may feel tired or frustrated waiting for results. Don't mistake temporary exhaustion for failure. You are much closer to a breakthrough than you realise. Avoid comparing your progress with others.

Crystal Remedy: Red Jasper bracelet or Smoky Quartz pendant.

Financial disappointments or missed opportunities may still be on your mind. Instead of focusing on losses, direct your energy toward new possibilities. An unexpected solution may appear when you stop dwelling on what didn't work.

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{{^usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Rhodonite bracelet or Rose Quartz pendant. Leo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Rhodonite bracelet or Rose Quartz pendant. Leo {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An old business idea, professional contact, or unfinished project could return with fresh potential. Before dismissing something from the past, consider whether it deserves another look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An old business idea, professional contact, or unfinished project could return with fresh potential. Before dismissing something from the past, consider whether it deserves another look. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Peach Moonstone bracelet or Cherry Blossom Agate pendant. Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Peach Moonstone bracelet or Cherry Blossom Agate pendant. Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A fresh opportunity around money, work, business, or studies may appear this week. Stay open to offers that seem small initially, as they could grow into something significant over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A fresh opportunity around money, work, business, or studies may appear this week. Stay open to offers that seem small initially, as they could grow into something significant over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Pink Opal bracelet or Green Aventurine pendant. Libra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Pink Opal bracelet or Green Aventurine pendant. Libra {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Confidence becomes your financial superpower this week. Don't underestimate your abilities or hesitate to showcase your skills. People are paying attention to what you bring to the table. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Confidence becomes your financial superpower this week. Don't underestimate your abilities or hesitate to showcase your skills. People are paying attention to what you bring to the table. {{/usCountry}}

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Crystal Remedy: Carnelian pendant or Sunstone bracelet.

Be cautious with agreements, promises, or financial deals that seem unclear. Read the fine print, trust your instincts, and avoid sharing future plans with people who haven't earned your trust.

Crystal Remedy: Black Tourmaline bracelet or Labradorite pendant.

Professional success comes through strong boundaries and practical decisions. Stop giving discounts on your time, energy, or expertise. Know your worth and act accordingly.

Crystal Remedy: Lapis Lazuli bracelet or Fluorite pendant.

This is one of the strongest weeks for growth, abundance, and financial stability. A business, project, investment, or career goal you've been nurturing may begin showing encouraging signs of progress.

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Crystal Remedy: Green Moonstone bracelet or Jade pendant.

Celebration energy surrounds your career sector. Recognition, positive feedback, successful outcomes, or a reason to feel proud may arrive this week. Don't forget to acknowledge your achievements.

Crystal Remedy: Sunstone bracelet or Tangerine Quartz pendant.

A promising opportunity around money, career, studies, or business may present itself. What begins now has the potential to create long-term rewards. Stay practical and avoid second-guessing yourself.

Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine bracelet or Pyrite pendant.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

Contact 9654465163

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kishori Sud ...Read More Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com Read Less

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