Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, 22-28 January 2023: A fruitful week

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, in the workplace, Aquarians can expect a fruitful week. Thanks to the alignment of the planets, you may find that any problems you've been having can be solved this week. The order of this period is a well-balanced diet and regular exercise. If your priorities self-care this week, you'll be better able to carry out your responsibilities. It's possible that your sibling(s) could use your help with something. Your supportive and upbeat demeanor will breathe new life into your friendship or romantic partnership. Your marriage will remain happy, but your partner may experience some health problems. Your prior efforts in the field of education will work to your advantage if you decide to pursue further education. It's possible that some of you will pass a very tough test. Your vacation needs are not for comfort but for rest and company. You must make the right decision! Those in need of a new house or flat may soon find what they're looking for.

Aquarius Finance This Week

Some unwelcome bills could arrive this week. However, a consistent income will keep your financial situation in good shape. New company owners can confidently implement their growth strategy.

Aquarius Family This Week

Aquarians are likely to keep their loyalty to their loved ones strong this week. Spending time with loved ones is sure to brighten your mood. A broken marriage can be repaired if you have a child of marriageable age.

Aquarius Career This Week

Aquarius natives' leadership and managerial skills are likely to improve this week. This will help you stand out from the crowd at work and earn your due respect. Some people may be presented with numerous promising opportunities. Don't ignore them.

Aquarius Health This Week

To stay healthy this week, you must pay extra attention to what you put into your body. You need to eat a diet full of superfoods to keep your stamina up. This week, get ahead of the game by sticking to a routine and getting things done early.

Aquarius Love Life This Week

You may feel anxious about your partner's health. Pay close attention to your body for early warning signs of illness and take preventative measures. Expect a positive change in your marriage as a result of the improvement in your relationships with your spouse's family.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

