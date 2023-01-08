Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, 8-15 January 2023: Experience financial windfall

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians may have to put in extra effort this week if they want to get anything done. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, delays caused by this are likely to make you irritated. Don't let your anger and stubbornness prevent you from completing some of your tasks. Try changing how you work to promote peace and cooperation with your coworkers. The potential exists for unanticipated profits from earlier bets. Efforts to bring harmony to the domestic front may succeed. As you spend time with your loved one, you may find great happiness in tending to matters of the heart. You should regularly exercise and eat a balanced diet high in protein and other essential nutrients to get in shape. Enrolling in a course to improve your abilities is a great time. Success in receiving an inheritance from a relative appears likely. You will need to use tact when dealing with opponents.

Aquarius Finance This Week

It's best if business people wait before making any major changes. Your emotional and financial well-being may suffer if you become involved in a dispute. This week, you might experience an unexpected financial windfall. That way, you can easily organize your finances and save more efficiently.

Aquarius Family This Week

This week, Aquarians may find comfort in the company of loved ones. Even if your mother's side doesn't help financially, your father's might. You'll give the household your undivided attention and learn what they require. This will strengthen the bond between you two.

Aquarius Career This Week

The workplace may continue to be unsettled for some employees this week. Your coworkers may have tensions, and you could find yourself drawn into their office politics. Keep out of it and act neutrally. Eventually, it could lead to complications.

Aquarius Health This Week

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is simple: eating nuts, following a healthy diet, and exercising regularly. It's suggested that you exercise moderately. You'll gain flexibility and maintain your range of motion.

Aquarius Love Life This Week

The in-laws of a married couple may become a welcome part of the family. In order to fortify your connection with your partner, take some time out of your busy schedule to relax and spend time together. There is a chance that singles may fancy someone they already know.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON