Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 19-25, 2023: Peace may prevail at home

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius may enjoy a bright and cheery week. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, everything in your life, from your finances to your relationships to your home life, is looking good. This week, no opportunity doesn't fit your qualifications and help you succeed. Similarly, businessmen can make a fortune with little effort. With the help of the elders' prayers, your home might continue to be a place of peace and harmony. You probably pay attention to what you eat to maintain your health and fitness. Maintaining your romantic connections will require you to make some changes to who you currently are as an individual. You may earn a sizeable profit as land prices may peak this week. It could take some time to settle into a routine on the academic front. If the issue persists, consult your teachers or mentors for assistance. Remembering your loved ones is important, so even if you have a hectic schedule this week, make time for a picnic to show your appreciation.

Aquarius Finance This Week

Eliminating wasteful spending would relieve financial stress with minimal effort. This week, you should consider putting some of your money into investments to increase your income. Financial rewards are high in proportion to a company's success.

Aquarius Family This Week

Aquarius could benefit from maintaining a positive outlook by spending time with supportive loved ones. An immediate family member will open up to you about a personal issue they've been dealing with. Take the time to listen to them out, and don't broadcast their woes to the world.

Aquarius Career This Week

On the job, Aquarius will be a whirlwind of energy thanks to their eloquent communication. Your work superiors will finally recognise your hard work this week. You've done well enough for them, and they'll be pleased.

Aquarius Health This Week

This week, you'll put in extra effort to take care of your health as you get closer than ever before to having the body you've always wanted. If an Aquarius wants to avoid stress, it's best to keep a healthy distance from anything that threatens to bring him or her down.

Aquarius Love Life This Week

Watch out for tempting but ultimately unsustainable potential relationships. Avoid going on a blind date if you can, for now. You should listen to your gut if you have any suspicions that something isn't going to work out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

