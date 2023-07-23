Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, July 23 - 29, 2023 predicts exciting experiences

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 23, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for July 23 - 29, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Love takes an exhilarating turn this week.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, embrace Change and Embody Unpredictability

This week, Aquarius, prepare to embrace the winds of change as they blow through your life. It's time to let go of the familiar and venture into the unknown. Unpredictability will be your ally, and exciting new experiences await you.

As an Aquarius, you're no stranger to being a trendsetter and defying conventions. This week, the universe aligns to support your desire for freedom and individuality. You're in for a thrilling journey filled with surprises and opportunities for growth. With your wit, intellect, and unique perspective, you'll navigate any challenges that come your way. Remember to stay grounded and keep an open mind, as your intuition will guide you to make the right decisions.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Love takes an exhilarating turn for Aquarius this week. Whether you're single or in a committed relationship, sparks are bound to fly. Unconventional connections may arise, challenging traditional norms. Embrace the unknown, and you'll be rewarded with an exciting romance or deepening bond.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

This week, Aquarius, your career takes center stage. Your innovative ideas and out-of-the-box thinking will captivate those around you. Embrace opportunities for networking and collaboration, as they will pave the way for future success. Expect unexpected career prospects or a breakthrough in your current role.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

When it comes to finances, Aquarius, a touch of unpredictability could work in your favor this week. Keep an eye out for unconventional opportunities to boost your income. Don't be afraid to take calculated risks, as they may lead to financial rewards. Be mindful of impulsive spending; maintaining a balance between splurging and saving will serve you well in the long run.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

This week, Aquarius, it's crucial to prioritize self-care. Embrace physical activities that allow you to release pent-up energy and stimulate your mind. Engaging in creative outlets such as painting, writing, or dancing will bring joy and help maintain emotional balance. Nurture your body with nutritious meals and proper rest.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

