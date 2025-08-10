Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Aries, August 10-16, 2025: Celebrate life this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 04:00 am IST

Aries Weekly Horoscope for August 10-16, 2025: This week is also good to resolve the monetary issues with four friends.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, celebrate life this week

Settle the relationship issues while there is also scope for growth in the career. This week is also good to resolve the monetary issues with four friends.

Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Resolve love-related issues and take up new tasks at the office. Financial prosperity permits buying luxury items. You may have minor medical issues.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Ensure you spare time for the relationship and consider being more expressive in terms of love. Your partner may expect you to be a good listener, and it is also crucial not to dig up the old wounds to spare the relationship. There will also be minor ego issues that demand immediate settlement. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover every day to express their feelings. Single natives will find a new love.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will be challenging this week as many new responsibilities will be assigned. You may need to don multiple hats and ensure you are good at multitasking. Your opinions and suggestions carry value in the workplace. Those who hold senior positions must ensure that no partisan treatment is made to team members. You may also utilize the communication skills to impress the clients, and the second part of the week is also good to experiment with projects, which will bring positive results.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and there is also the possibility of repaying a bank loan. Some females will inherit a part of the property, while seniors may be serious about dividing the wealth among the children. You may also consider smart investments in the stock market or speculative business. Some traders will also be fortunate to find additional funds for further expansion.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will be there. Seniors will have sleep disorders, and females will complain about migraine. Children may have bruises while playing, but that won’t be serious. You should also be careful about your diet. Though you may be passionate about sweets, avoiding them will be the best for your health. Skip both alcohol and tobacco.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
