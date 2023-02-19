Weekly Horoscope Aries, February 19-25, 2023: Get praised

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

This week, Aries natives are likely to take bold, courageous actions. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, you might find fulfilment and success in all your endeavours. Some Aries may receive recognition and praise from influential people as a result of their efforts. Those who come to you for help deserve your undivided focus. Now is the time to make plans for a big family reunion and celebrate life with those closest to you. Repairs and renovations are issues that should be dealt with as soon as possible. When you mortgage your land, you risk losing it for good. You should probably reconsider your action. You should exercise caution with your money because there are signs of fraud. Short car trips can be very effective at relieving stress and restoring energy. Some Aries students may find success where they least expect it in their academic pursuits. Invest some serious effort into honing your comic sensibilities. The week will be memorable because you may run into some old friends.

Aries Finance This Week

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some Aries may feel compelled to dip into savings to pay for an unexpected expense. It's important to be wary of spending too much on trying to make other people happy. You could fall for someone's smooth-talking and give them your money.

Aries Family This Week

Aries would be well-served to seek advice from loved ones to resolve some personal issues. There's a fantastic chance that you and your relatives may be able to patch things up. Now is a good time to have a low-key family gathering.

Aries Career This Week

Work might be hectic, but if you keep your mind clear and your schedule tight, you should be able to get everything done. Avoid putting in ridiculously long hours at the office. Some Aries may be successful in their careers because they consistently meet or exceed their goals and deadlines.

Aries Health This Week

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A massage would invigorate the body and calm the spirit. To maintain your healthy glow, you abstain from greasy and fried foods. If you want to get rid of the disease quickly, you need to be consistent with your treatment.

Aries Love Life This Week

A fulfilling romantic relationship will allow you the space to develop as a person and may help you blend with your partner. Aries people can build a strong foundation for their marriage on mutual compassion and understanding.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON