Weekly Horoscope Aries, July 20-26, 2025: Good fortune is coming this week

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you symbolize love Resolve love issues while professional challenges will be easier to handle. Avoid rifts both in personal and office life. Handle finance carefully this week. Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot old rifts within the relationship this week to have a good romantic life. Avoid office politics to grow professionally. Wealth will come in but you should pay attention to the lifestyle.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

You must be careful to value the emotions of the lover. You both will face issues over the interference of a third person in the love affair and it is also crucial to maintain a distance from the ex-lover which may create issues in the current love affair. Some love affairs may turn toxic and it is good to avoid a partner who is overprotective as this may lead to troubles later. Married females may have issues with the interference of the relatives of the spouse. Talk and resolve this issue.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your commitment at work. Those who are junior need to be diplomatic and cordial within the team to ensure support and coordination. Government employees may have a change in location while those who handle profiles related to management, banking, advertising, animation, and electronics will have a tough time this week. Businessmen must maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably. Some students will attend competitive examinations to clear them.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Though the inflow of wealth may not be as per your expectation, the routine life will be unaffected. This will help in maintaining a balanced life. Those who wish to settle an old monetary issue with a friend can pick the first part of the day. You may continue investing in stock, trade, and speculative business. Businessmen will receive returns in foreign currency while some traders will expand their business to new areas.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

You should be careful about your lifestyle this week. Minor issues may come up, impacting the functioning of the lungs. Some natives may develop heart issues and kidney ailments that may require hospitalization. Females may have cough-related troubles. Children may develop viral fever, sore throat, or minor allergies this week. Those who plan a vacation should also be careful to carry a medical kit.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)