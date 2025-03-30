Weekly Horoscope Aries, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts speculative business

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are fortunate in both love and job this week Have a happy love relationship. Continue your excellent performance at work this week and handle wealth diligently. Your health is also good this week. Aries Weekly Horoscope March 30- April 5, 2025: Your health is also good this week.

You’ll experience a fabulous love life along with a busy but productive office life. Financially, you’ll be fortunate. Your health is also on the positive side.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let emotions guide you this week. This may lead to unhappiness in the love life. Some females will be fortunate to get the support of their parents. However, it is also good to keep away from the interference of a friend or a relative which can lead to turbulence. You should also be willing to share emotions with the lover this week which will strengthen the bonding. Though minor tremors will exist in long-distance relationships, you may take a call on marriage.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Keep your professional life separate from your personal. This is mandatory as there will be issues that will demand you to be vigilant this week. Some coworkers may accuse you of personal bias or there will also be allegations that you compromised the job for personal gains. This will be more visible in government, media, legal, and management profiles. Some new employees will catch the attention of clients and this will help in future appraisal decisions. Businessmen should be careful about new contracts as partners may not be supportive this week.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

There can be monetary issues but the routine life will be unaffected. You may consider buying electronic appliances and a new property. Some females will be successful in setting financial issues with a friend this week. You may also donate money to charity. However, it is good to take professional advice before you make investments in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy this week and no major medical issue will impact your routine life. However, some seniors may develop chest or heart-related ailments and will need medical attention. Avoid alcohol and ensure you exercise properly. Seniors should be careful about their diet. You must also be careful while taking part in adventure activities this week and you should also say no to both alcohol and tobacco.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)