Weekly Horoscope Cancer, 15-21 January 2023: A good start

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

The working week may get off to a good start for Cancers. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, you could be promoted to a managerial position, which could increase your pay. You may remain in good health. Maintaining a healthy body and positive outlook on life may be as simple as eating right and getting plenty of exercises. It seems like things could be heating up in the relationship department for you. Your week will definitely brighten if your significant other surprises you with a thoughtful gift. On the home front, however, things could get complicated. The tension in the home may persist due to petty disagreements. Put forth an effort to get things back to normal. The disruption of your budget could result in monetary losses, so it's important to keep an eye on it. This might not be the best time to hit the road, whether for work or play. It is also not a good time to settle a dispute over a piece of property, so any discussions about that topic should be postponed for now. A student's performance may exceed expectations.

Cancer Finance This Week

A lucrative opportunity presents itself this week. You might have to pay off some old bills before you can put money into it. You may drain your savings on frivolous purchases. Be mindful of your spending.

Cancer Family This Week

If you break a promise to your family, it could disrupt the peace at home. Those at home may need your immediate assistance. Peace at home can be restored by visiting with both young and old family members.

Cancer Career This Week

Your professional expertise will likely carry you far in your career, Cancer. In a pinch, coworkers may be there to lend a hand. The level of effort and dedication you have shown may have impressed your superiors.

Cancer Health This Week

The health effects of poor eating habits may be on the upswing. If this is the case, your health status could shift. Maybe you'll feel better after some jogging. However, excessive participation in a given activity almost always results in negative outcomes.

Cancer Love Life This Week

When it comes to love, Cancers can expect to feel a deeper sense of connection with their partner. It's likely that this will deepen your connection, which will eventually blossom into a lifelong friendship.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

