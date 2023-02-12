Weekly Horoscope Cancer, February 12-18, 2023: Financial rewards

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Cancerians may enjoy robust health and loads of energy. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, the benefits of healthy eating and regular exercise are likely to show in your overall health. You could see progress in your professional life. Sincerity and hard work may bring you recognition from every direction. A romantic high point could be spending quality alone time with your special someone, which could only serve to strengthen your budding relationship. You might even go so far as to tell the world about your relationship. Your loved ones may not share your excitement, though. There could be domestic conflicts as a result of this. Spending wisely can help you out financially as well. A crisis-like situation could arise if you overspend. Due to several factors, those hoping to go on a trip might have to reschedule their departure date. Disputes involving property may find surprising resolutions during legal proceedings. Successfully completing challenging coursework is likely to come easily for students.

Cancer Finance This Week

Cancerians can reap financial rewards from property investments made in the past. Somehow, you can count on getting some extra cash. In times of financial need, a large loan may come through relatively easily.

Cancer Family This Week

Cancers should exercise caution in all interpersonal interactions. The peace and harmony at home may be shattered due to disagreements with family and friends. The presence of children, however, is almost guaranteed to brighten your mood.

Cancer Career This Week

You should see an upward trend in your professional career. Perhaps your efforts will be noticed by your superiors. The extra work that some of you are doing will likely pay off financially soon.

Cancer Health This Week

Maintaining a diet high in nutritious foods may have further beneficial effects on health. Your ability to focus may enhance, and you may feel generally healthier. Sleep patterns may improve as well.

Cancer Love Life This Week

If you're a single Cancerian, you might find yourself in a thrilling new relationship soon. It may add a thrill to your life. Those who have been together for a while may decide to make their relationship official by making a lifelong vow.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

