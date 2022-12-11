Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, 11-17 December 2022: Swift income hike

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, this week can exceed all your expectations, Capricorn natives. Your income might increase unexpectedly. Professionals in the workforce might gain an advantage over their rivals. On the job front, things are looking up. Some Capricorn natives can devise a plan for a new business venture that they can launch with great success. Before making any drastic changes, however, you should seek advice from family and friends who have more experience in such matters. There's a chance your mom needs you to help her with her health. Disputes can also arise within a family. You should avoid arguments and other sources of family conflict in this situation. This is an excellent week to study, as your intelligence will rise, and you'll encounter a few obstacles. Some Capricorn students might be accepted to the university of their choosing. You may be able to settle some outstanding bills.

Capricorn Finance This Week

This week has the potential to be fruitful for business; seize the chance. It's possible to achieve your goals quickly through decisive and courageous action. To choose the best investment strategy, your financially savvy mind may serve you well.

Capricorn Family This Week

Capricorn natives, watch out for your loved one’s health. They are recommended to seek medical attention for whatever illness they may be experiencing. Someone who has been like a mother to you is in desperate need of you right now. Help out with repairs or sensible purchases, Capricorn natives.

Capricorn Career This Week

Capricorn natives may be more open to new information and ideas. The doors to professional growth and development may be flung open for you as a result of this. There may be updates for those watching the job market. You'll crush your adversaries and foil their schemes.

Capricorn Health This Week

Reduced vitality may result from insufficient exposure to sunlight. So, first thing in the morning, get outside and take a stroll. It's essential to watch your health this week. If minor ailments are ignored, they may worsen. If you're feeling sick, don't medicate yourself.

Capricorn Love Life This Week

Capricorn natives' hearts may open up, and they'll want to make those around them happy. Who knows, maybe your upbeat attitude may help you meet your perfect match. If you are married, your spouse will most likely back your efforts 100 per cent.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

