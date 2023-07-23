Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, July 23 - 29, 2023 predicts a hectic week ahead

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, keeping It Real

You may be tempted to dive headfirst into grand plans and dreams, but this week is all about keeping it real. Embrace the practical and focus on taking tangible steps towards your goals.

Capricorns are known for their no-nonsense approach to life, and this week is no exception. You're being called to ground yourself in reality and focus on making concrete progress towards your dreams. This may mean putting aside your more idealistic notions for the time being and focusing on the nuts and bolts of what needs to be done. Remember, there's no shame in taking small steps towards your ultimate destination - slow and steady wins the race.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

This week, your partner may be feeling neglected as you put all your energy into your professional life. Take some time to show them you care - a simple gesture like cooking them dinner or giving them a thoughtful gift can go a long way. Single Capricorns may find themselves attracted to someone who is more grounded and practical than their usual type.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

Your hard work and determination are paying off, but don't let success go to your head. Stay focused on your goals and continue putting in the effort to achieve them. Be open to feedback from colleagues and mentors - there's always room for improvement. This is also a good week to start laying the groundwork for future projects and collaborations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

Money matters are looking up for Capricorns this week. You may receive a bonus or raise, or find a new source of income. However, don't let yourself get carried away with the excitement - remember to stay grounded and focus on long-term financial stability.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

Your body may be feeling the effects of stress and overwork this week. Make sure to prioritize self-care, whether that means taking a day off from work, getting a massage, or just taking a long bath. Exercise and healthy eating are also key to keeping your mind and body in balance. Remember, taking care of yourself is just as important as achieving your goals.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

