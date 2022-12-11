Weekly Horoscope Gemini, 11-17 December 2022: Stars may not favour

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The week ahead would be filled with joy and inspiration for Geminis. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, you are likely to have a lot of drive, and that may help you succeed. With your newfound assurance, you might even finish your project early. When you think about your beloved, you can expect your romantic encounter to be full of sparkle and sizzle. If you want to make your relationship stronger, you should think about making a lifelong commitment to each other. You might spend money on conveniences, but you may end up stressed out because of money worries. It is recommended that you create a budget and stick to it. The stars aren't aligned in favour of a car purchase, so put that on hold for the time being. Geminis pursuing a professional course field can look forward to a prosperous time because they are likely to be able to excel above their peers. There has never been a better time to liquidate any type of real estate. It's possible that you'll get a fair price for your old property.

Gemini Finance This Week

Don't make purchases without first figuring out how to pay for them. If you and your partner run a business, your relationship may suffer. You should avoid being in that position, if at all possible, as it would be detrimental to your company.

Gemini Family This Week

Don't go through life without knowing what you've accomplished and why. Everyone in your family has your best interests at heart and will help direct you in the right direction. You owe it to your parents to ensure their comfort and happiness.

Gemini Career This Week

Gemini government staff can find out about promotions. The week is the time to begin meeting with a career counsellor if you've been interested in learning more about your employment opportunities. The time is now to enroll in the course of study in order to improve your knowledge and abilities.

Gemini Health This Week

It's possible that this week, you'll have to spend the majority of your money on the wellness and security of your closest loved ones. It's likely that your immune system may remain compromised. Don't put unnecessary stress on your eyes. Staying up late in front of the screen is terrible for your eyes.

Gemini Love Life This Week

If you're currently single, you might get a marriage proposal from an unexpected quarter this week. Your best friend may confess their feelings to you this week, which may come as quite a shock. Don't give an immediate response; think this over thoroughly first.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

