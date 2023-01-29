Weekly Horoscope Gemini, January 29- February 4, 2023: A successful week

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, geminis who are part of the business partnership can expect a successful week. This is the week in which you will finally put the past behind you. Whatever comes your way, you can overcome it by channelling your physical strength. For the most part, regular work routines will be less of a hassle to maintain. In-home life, Gemini natives can expect a lot of success. You can count on the love and encouragement of those you're related to. Students who put in the effort will achieve great things in their chosen fields. By the end of the week, you need to give yourself a break, arrange a vacation, or take some time to unwind. Take time off from your duties occasionally; it's essential. Geminis who are looking to buy a home may be able to find the perfect one within their price range. Be mindful of your diet this week. A healthy, well-balanced diet is a surefire way to feel refreshed and revitalised.

Gemini Finance This Week

Successful businesspeople will be able to take actions that pay off in the future. Now is the time to think about broadening your business network. This is not the week for major financial transactions for Gemini natives.

Gemini Family This Week

Some good developments at home should become apparent this week. With the help of your loved ones, you'll be able to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Unexpected visitors who bring cheer to your home could arrive unexpectedly.

Gemini Career This Week

An intriguing concept is taking form. You're at the very start of making your dream a reality now. This is a crucial juncture for Geminis. This is the time when things start to become visible. Try not to be discouraged by setbacks.

Gemini Health This Week

Taking time to unwind and ease your mind and body of tension is crucial. Avoid junk food and pressure to maintain your health. You can benefit from unwinding through even routine exercise and activities. Mood-boosting meals could be helpful as well.

Gemini Love Life This Week

You should prioritise time with family and friends. If you feel like you're lacking in the affection department, don't waste a single chance to connect with your partner. Whenever possible, stay away from things that could potentially lower your mood.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

