Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 5- 11, 2023: A family picnic

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Weekly Horoscope PredictionFor Geminis, the new week may bring financial abundance and stability. Your hard work and smart investments are paying off, leading to excellent growth in your finances. Healthwise, Geminis can expect very good well-being, with energy and vitality. Prioritize self-care and maintain a positive outlook for continued good health.

This week, romance is looking very promising, bringing excitement and happiness into your love life. Cherish the connection and embrace the love and joy. Family relationships are also positive, providing love, support and stability. Spend quality time with your loved ones and strengthen the bond. While your professional life may not be at its peak, with a proactive approach and focus on your goals, you can expect moderate success and growth in your career. Unfortunately, travel plans may face challenges. So defer your plans. But property matters are looking positive, and you find a suitable property. Academics and other aspects of life are also moderately good, providing growth and opportunities for success. Embrace the journey and believe in yourself.

Gemini Finance This Week

Your hard work and smart financial decisions are paying off this week, leading to tremendous financial growth and stability. Consider investing in new opportunities for continued success. The loaned amount may be returned.

Gemini Family This Week

Family relationships are in a good place, providing love and support. Spend quality time with loved ones and strengthen the bond. Spending quality time with family is emphasized to clear misunderstandings. Plan a family picnic or pilgrimage to a religious site.

Gemini Career This Week

Your professional front is looking moderately good this week, with opportunities for growth and success. Focus on your goals and use your skills and network for advancement. Your subordinates may look up to you for guidance and support.

Gemini Health This Week

Gemini natives can expect a very good state of health this week, with high energy and vitality. Prioritize self-care and maintain a positive outlook for continued wellness. This is a great week to prioritize your physical health, try a yoga class or go for a walk.

Gemini Love Life This Week

This week, romance shines brightly, bringing excitement and happiness into your love life. Cherish the connection and let love lead the way. You may consider using a matrimony website to find your future spouse. Be cautious and protect your personal information.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

