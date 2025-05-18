Weekly Horoscope Gemini, May 18-24, 2025 predicts receiving business funds

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool and relaxed! Avoid clashes in romance and consider spending more time together. Do not let egos influence your professional decisions. Prosperity also exists in life. Gemini Weekly Horoscope from May 18 to 24, 2025: Avoid clashes in romance and consider spending more time together.(Freepik)

The love life is productive while you may also require handling crucial challenges at the workplace. Opt for safe and smart financial investments for better returns.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love affair productive and you both may indulge in activities that are exciting and creative. Your lover will help you maintain morale and enthusiasm throughout the life. Some females may be short-tempered and their sudden reaction can cause tremors in the love life. Single natives can expect to meet someone interesting this week. As the stars of love are stronger, you may confidently approach to express the emotion. You may also take steps to settle issues in a disturbed relationship.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at the workplace will lead to more opportunities to prove your professional mettle. There will be occasions when you may be upset with a senior or a coworker but you should not give up on experimentations. Some tasks will demand you to travel. Students expecting admission to a foreign university can expect happy news. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website. Businessmen should be careful as tax-related issues will also come up this week.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will be there but some females will have monetary issues with relatives. Senior male natives must have funds to meet medical expenses this week. You should also have expert help in making decisions about investments in the stock market. Businessmen will be happy to launch ventures as funds will come in through partnerships. Some traders will also settle IT-related issues in the second part of the week.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

While your health is in good shape, minor breathing issues may upset some seniors this week. You should also be careful to skip junk food and consume more vegetables and fruits. Children will be free from viral fever but oral health issues and minor bruises will be there. Females may develop gynecological complications that may require medical attention. Some natives will also have issues associated with muscles.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

