Weekly Horoscope Gemini, November 30- December 6, 2025: Professional issues may hamper productivity this week

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Continue the triumph this week Save the relationship with a positive attitude. Work on settling the professional issues. Have control over the expenditure, while your health may have issues. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your love life is free from troubles. You will perform well at the office, and financially, your life will be stable. Health will demand more attention this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your cards of romance closer to the chest. There can be surprises in love this week. You will be happy to settle the disputes, and this week is good to work on the troubles. Some relationships that are on the verge of breakups will be back to normal. You may also patch things up with the ex-lover who had broken up due to ego issues. Some females will attract attention at functions and may get proposals. It is good to keep a distance from office romance as this may also impact marital life.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Professional issues may hamper productivity this week. You need to be careful about the deadlines. New tasks will come up. You may also require travelling for job reasons. Your communication skills will help in client sessions. Be ready to handle a new project and consider this a golden opportunity to climb the ladder of career success. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

You will also see an appraisal by the end of the week. The second part of the week is to financially help a sibling or friend. You should also keep aside an amount for a contribution, as a celebration is going to happen within the family. Entrepreneurs need to keep the officials happy before they make any crucial expansion plans. Traders, businessmen, and entrepreneurs will be happy to see positive outputs in the earnings.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may come up. You need to be careful not to bring the office stress home. Some females will develop skin allergies and minor cough-related issues. Those who are diabetic must also be careful about their diet. You may also stay away from people with negative attitudes. It is good to give up alcohol this week.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)