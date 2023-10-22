Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Oct 22-28, 2023 predicts excitement

21st May to 20th June

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Break Free and Fly High, Gemini!

The upcoming week will be a game-changer for Geminis. They will be given opportunities to spread their wings and explore new territories. However, it is essential to be careful of falling into the trap of recklessness. Overall, this week will be filled with excitement and unpredictability.

The planetary positions in the sky indicate a shift towards independence and self-discovery. Geminis are advised to take charge of their lives and take bold steps towards their goals. This week is not the time to play it safe but to take risks and push the boundaries. New and exciting prospects are waiting on the horizon, but they will require a level of courage and self-belief. Keep an eye on your career and financial situation and stay grounded.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week:

For Gemini's in relationships, the upcoming week will be marked by deeper intimacy and understanding. There is a possibility of unexpected twists and turns in your romantic life. For singles, the planetary alignments favor love at first sight, but don't be impulsive in your decision-making. Take the time to really get to know the person before you jump into anything serious.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week:

The work front for Geminis will be highly rewarding and lucrative. New opportunities and business partnerships will present themselves. Geminis must be ready to think outside the box and take innovative approaches to their work. This is an excellent time for new projects, expanding your business, or branching out on your own.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week:

Geminis are likely to have a positive cash flow, and they must take advantage of this time to invest in long-term financial planning. The planetary alignment favors investments in the real estate sector, but do your due diligence before taking the plunge. Avoid impulsive purchases and be careful of overspending. Focus on finding creative ways to increase your income and cut back on unnecessary expenses.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week:

Health-wise, Geminis will be in good spirits and overall good health. However, it is essential to take care of their mental health by reducing stress levels and engaging in mindfulness practices. A change of scenery, spending time outdoors, and socializing with loved ones will be highly beneficial for your well-being. Remember, taking care of yourself is essential to your overall well-being.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

