Weekly Horoscope Leo, 15-21 January 2023: Good earnings this week?

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Earnings this week should be good for native Leos. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, you may amass a considerable fortune through various means. You continue to be in good health. A change in your fitness routine could be very beneficial. At home, family members may remain in an upbeat and friendly mood. Happiness at home can be attained at a family reunion. You may, however, experience difficulties in your professional life. Being unable to meet work deadlines could prevent some from being promoted. This could be bad news for your romantic life if you haven't been able to spend enough time with your partner. If you're planning an international trip, you might get lucky with the weather. Make plans for an exciting trip with your significant other to help you grow closer together. Real estate brokers and sellers could pocket hefty profits after a transaction. It's up to the students to put in as much effort as they can to succeed.

Leo Finance This Week

New opportunities for financial success may result in significant gains for Leos. There is a good possibility of profiting from an already established enterprise. Traders should see healthy returns on their investments.

Leo Family This Week

On the home front, native Leos may have a wonderful time with loved ones. You might be on your toes if you throw a party at home. An extended family vacation can be a great way to bond with loved ones.

Leo Career This Week

This week might not be great for you professionally. There is a chance that you will be transferred to a location that is less than ideal. If you aren't careful, coworkers will take advantage of your situation based on your ideas.

Leo Health This Week

Your health and happiness may benefit from the efforts you put into maintaining a healthy lifestyle. You can maintain your health with a regimen of yoga, regular exercise, and a healthy diet.

Leo Love Life This Week

When it comes to love, young Leos have a great chance of beginning a romantic partnership with a fascinating individual. However, your romantic prospects will improve if you adhere to courteous conduct.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

