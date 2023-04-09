Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Weekly Horoscope Leo, April 9-15 2023 predicts fruits of success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 09, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo Weekly horoscope for April 9-15, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. This week will bring in an optimistic spirit for Leos

Weekly astrological prediction says, unleash your celestial luck and enjoy the fruits of success.

This week, the celestial luck of the moon will be with Leos, giving them an optimistic outlook for the future. It’s the perfect chance to take care of past errors and make improvements to move forward. This week will bring in an optimistic spirit for Leos. The stars have been watching your actions closely, and have something special planned for you. The moon’s celestial rays of luck will be streaming your way, ready to help you make your life even better. But be aware that although the luck has been sprinkled, the efforts will have to be made on your end as well.

Leo Love Horoscope:

Leos are set for an interesting week when it comes to romance and relationships. Although this is the perfect chance for some fun, make sure you remain cautious and don’t be too impulsive with your decisions. Use your powers of reason and deep insights to decide on a wise course of action.

Leo Career Horoscope:

As far as work and career are concerned, the lucky celestial powers are ready to guide you to greater heights of success. Focus on those objectives that can take you to greater heights, but also keep an eye on the long-term benefits and prepare yourself to remain ahead of the curve. Aim high, take calculated risks and utilize every opportunity to climb that ladder of success and wealth.

Leo Money Horoscope:

Money related decisions will come with extra care, making sure the financial prospects are set up to lead you to higher growth and bigger opportunities. Now is the time to take an optimistic approach and leverage the strengths to the maximum possible potential. Don’t be shy of speaking about your finances and ensure everyone around you is benefitting from your wealth and success!

Leo Health Horoscope:

Your health will require a good amount of care, since it might become a bit unpredictable. Prepare for surprises and look into the simple methods of leading a healthy life. Don’t ignore any necessary health treatments, as this week is a good chance to catch up on lost time and boost the immune system.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

