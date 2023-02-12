Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 12-18, 2023: Health needs your attention

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, this week should go well for Leo natives. You might be in the best of health. You can improve your health in many ways by adopting a more disciplined way of living. You could have a productive work week. If you and your coworker can communicate well, you can learn new things more quickly. In terms of romance, married couples are more likely to enjoy each other's company at a low-key, private event. You and your loved ones may enjoy a wonderful bond. You could celebrate a happy occasion at home, leading to an upbeat atmosphere there. Business tasks that involve money should not be taken lightly. Carelessness could result in serious consequences. Do not go on a road trip just for kicks. Instead, it should be a pleasant ad well-thought-out trip. Homebuyers could strike a favourable bargain with a dogged approach. The exam performance of graduating students may be average.

Leo Finance This Week

Friends who constantly ask for money should be avoided. Their requests for loans should not be considered this week. Though their plight may be heart-breaking and you may feel compelled to help, you should hold off on making any loans.

Leo Family This Week

You can expect a happy and fulfilling family life. You can keep the peace at home by participating in your family's daily routines, it may also make you happy. If you want to deepen your spiritual bond with your loved ones, there's no better time than this week.

Leo Career This Week

Leos have the potential to advance in their careers through a transfer. It doesn't matter if it requires you to be apart from loved ones; you may take it up. It may give a boost to your career. Everything will work out, and you'll see that your worries are unwarranted.

Leo Health This Week

The health benefits of the new exercise routine may surprise Leos. The same may be true of your mental health. If you're serious about maintaining your fitness and health, you'll probably make some dietary changes.

Leo Love Life This Week

If you care deeply for your significant other, it could strengthen your relationship. Sparks will fly, and you'll grow closer as you share passionate moments. Use this time wisely to cement your relationship for the long haul.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

