Weekly Horoscope Leo, January 29- February 4, 2023: A busy start

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, the week will likely get off to a busy start, but it looks like Leos will reap significant rewards regardless. Keeping a positive attitude in the workplace requires extreme competitiveness and constant improvement. Everything you set out to do will be completed on time and to perfection. In addition, you'll be victorious over your rivals. Those Leo natives who are already in business will see their momentum increase, leading to financial gains. This week is great for catching up with loved ones. Get together with some like-minded souls, chill out, and take in the moment. You should avoid anything that could bring about a negative change in your disposition. Give your undivided attention to your close friends and loved ones, and especially your partner. For some, a trip abroad holds the promise of a lifetime. This week could bring you a lucrative offer on a home. As a result, students will be able to improve their focus and study habits.

Leo Finance This Week

Optimism about the future of the company is rising. Having confidence in yourself now will set you up for success when your time comes to shine. Launching a solo project now would be a wise move. You may also work on diversifying your income streams.

Leo Family This Week

You may long for a chance to spend quality time with friends and family members you haven't seen in a while. It can be reassuring to spend time with those closest to you, whether it's just to catch up over a phone call or to go for a stroll on the weekend.

Leo Career This Week

Be calm during the hectic week ahead. Don't dwell on your setbacks, and remember to celebrate even the smallest victories you achieve. It's not the best time to try to find a new job. Get your bearings, and don't make a hasty choice.

Leo Health This Week

Relax your nerves with any kind of physical activity. This coming week is going to be a busy one for you. You'll be free from anxiety and able to win over others with your sweet demeanor.

Leo Love Life This Week

As a committed Leo, you can expect a romantic resurgence and a positive change in your life. A romantic evening can be planned to help strengthen the connection and rekindle the spark between two people.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

