Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 29-June 5, 2025 predicts professional growth

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let challenges go unattended The love life will be creative and the professional life will be productive. You will see prosperity permitting crucial monetary investments in trading. Leo Weekly Horoscope: Minor financial issues will trouble you but your financial life will be positive.(Freepik)

Resolve issues within the relationship and devote more time to the lover. Utilize the opportunities at the office to professionally grow. Minor financial issues will trouble you but your financial life will be positive.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will be creative. Shower love on the partner and you will see the results. Single Leos will be happy to know that the chances of finding new love are high. Be practical in romance and also learn to be diplomatic in conversations. Some love affairs will have a positive twist with the support of parents. Singe females may expect a proposal and those who had a break up in the recent past will also be happy to have someone interesting.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful at the office as you may also be a victim of conspiracies. Those who handle finance or profiles that manage funds will be targeted this week and you should also be ready to invite controversies. This will be more visible in the lives of bankers, politicians, artists, business developers, architects, and legal professionals. Some government officials will also see a change in location. Traders may pick the week to expand the business to new territories.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial status is intact. This promises a stable monetary life. You may consider buying electronic appliances while some females will invest in real estate. This week is good to invest, especially in land, stock, and trade. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Some traders will also receive funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

You must be careful about your health. There will be issues associated with the lungs and some Leos will also develop troubles related to eyes, ears, or nose. The chances of you falling down and having a fracture on your legs are also higher this week. Avoid walking on slippery areas. Seniors should also be careful while boarding a bus or train.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart