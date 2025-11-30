Weekly Horoscope Leo, November 30- December 6, 2025: There may be minor issues associated with deadlines

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay back in the tough time Overcome the relationship issues. Be careful and keep your professional life productive this week. Your financial status permits smart investments. Health is also good. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

This week, your love life will be robust. Consider major decisions at work. Enjoy prosperity that will also help in crucial decision-making. Health is also good this week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Share happy emotions and also indulge in activities that you both love. You will see pleasant moments in the love affair. The second part of the week is crucial for new lovers. You may also plan a vacation together this week. Some relationships demand more communication. Single natives will fall in love and will also propose to receive positive feedback. You should also be careful not to invade the personal space of your partner.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid egos at the workplace. You should focus on productivity. There will be minor issues associated with deadlines. Bankers, accountants, media persons, and lawyers will have a tight schedule. Students who plan to move abroad for higher studies will receive positive news. No major task will keep you busy, but ensure you accomplish every assigned job. Keep all cards tight in business, as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments. Students will get admission to foreign universities.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and some natives will have requirements at home, including a marriage. There will be prosperity from previous investments. Avoid faulty monetary decisions and manage wealth smartly. A financial expert can guide you here. You may win a legal battle or even inherit a paternal property. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters this week.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you have a properly balanced personal and professional life. Focus on your diet and ensure you are eating healthy. Some natives will require consulting a doctor for eye-related issues. Those who are suffering from blood sugar problems and lung-related issues need to monitor their health carefully. You must also be careful while lifting heavy objects.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)