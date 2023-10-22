Weekly Horoscope Leo, Oct 22-28, 2023 predicts interest in love
Read Leo weekly horoscope for October 22-28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. This week, Leo's intuition is stronger than ever.
23rd July to 22nd August
Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, unleash your Roar
This week, Leo's intuition is stronger than ever. Trust your instincts, even if they lead you on an unconventional path. With your confidence at an all-time high, don't be afraid to take bold risks and step outside your comfort zone.
Leo, this week is all about following your gut instincts and being fearless. Whether it's in your career, love life, or finances, trust yourself to make the right decisions. Embrace your unique qualities and use them to your advantage. You have the power to make a big impact, so don't be afraid to roar.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week:
You are radiating with confidence and charm, Leo, making you a magnet for potential love interests. Your boldness may attract someone unexpected, but don't let that hold you back. If you're already in a relationship, don't shy away from being vulnerable and opening up to your partner. Trust is key.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week:
This week is a time to take calculated risks in your career. Don't be afraid to pitch your wildest ideas and trust in your creative instincts. Your colleagues and superiors will be impressed with your boldness and determination. Just make sure to keep an eye on the details, as you may overlook something important.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week:
Your financial intuition is on point this week, Leo. Trust yourself to make the right investments and financial decisions. You may even discover new ways to earn money through a side hustle or freelancing. Keep your eyes and ears open for potential opportunities.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week:
This week, your mind-body connection is stronger than ever. Use your intuition to listen to your body and take care of yourself. Focus on incorporating more self-care practices into your routine, like meditation or yoga. Your physical health will improve as a result of taking care of your mental health.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio