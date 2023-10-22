Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Weekly Horoscope Leo, Oct 22-28, 2023 predicts interest in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 22, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo weekly horoscope for October 22-28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. This week, Leo's intuition is stronger than ever.

23rd July to 22nd August

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, unleash your Roar

This week, Leo's intuition is stronger than ever. Trust your instincts, even if they lead you on an unconventional path. With your confidence at an all-time high, don't be afraid to take bold risks and step outside your comfort zone.

Leo, this week is all about following your gut instincts and being fearless. Whether it's in your career, love life, or finances, trust yourself to make the right decisions. Embrace your unique qualities and use them to your advantage. You have the power to make a big impact, so don't be afraid to roar.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week:

You are radiating with confidence and charm, Leo, making you a magnet for potential love interests. Your boldness may attract someone unexpected, but don't let that hold you back. If you're already in a relationship, don't shy away from being vulnerable and opening up to your partner. Trust is key.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week:

This week is a time to take calculated risks in your career. Don't be afraid to pitch your wildest ideas and trust in your creative instincts. Your colleagues and superiors will be impressed with your boldness and determination. Just make sure to keep an eye on the details, as you may overlook something important.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week:

Your financial intuition is on point this week, Leo. Trust yourself to make the right investments and financial decisions. You may even discover new ways to earn money through a side hustle or freelancing. Keep your eyes and ears open for potential opportunities.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week:

This week, your mind-body connection is stronger than ever. Use your intuition to listen to your body and take care of yourself. Focus on incorporating more self-care practices into your routine, like meditation or yoga. Your physical health will improve as a result of taking care of your mental health.

﻿Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

sun signs astrology leo horoscope leo
