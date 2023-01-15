Weekly Horoscope Libra, 15-21 January 2023: A financial crunch

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra will do well to focus on themselves this week. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, it appears as though your health requires immediate attention. Staying inactive is bad for your health, both physically and mentally. Your focus and motivation to learn new things will likely lead you to the personal and professional fulfilment you seek. Your weekly financial horoscope predicts a consistent flow of cash, despite some preliminary bumps. Conflicts may arise at home if members of your family disagree with your choices. It's important to watch your language around your partner, as hurtful comments could cause irreparable damage to your relationship. Those who want to take a break from the routine of everyday life can do so by travelling to a faraway land. It's possible to make a modest profit from real estate deals with efficient dealing. Students may embark on exciting new professions.

Libra Finance This Week

People you work with within the business world will express overwhelming satisfaction with the results of your efforts this week. If you want to see progress in your career or business, you can put your strengths to use by carrying out the initiatives you've been dreaming up.

Libra Family This Week

Problems at home can be difficult for Libras. Frequent fights between loved ones could exacerbate a less-than-peaceful home environment. In the event that relatives decide to stay for a longer period of time than expected, you may find yourself with less free time than usual.

Libra Career This Week

Some of you will start a new course of action this week to further your knowledge. Others could be very impressed by your skills and achievements. Those new to a career may find the environment friendly and helpful.

Libra Health This Week

Meditation and other stress-relieving techniques may help native Cancers relax and unwind. A healthy lifestyle may include a disciplined diet, regular exercise, and a healthy mental outlook. Don’t ignore preventive care.

Libra Love Life This Week

By the end of the week, you may have a more positive outlook on your romantic relationships. A favorable turn of events could also be experienced by you. Developing trust in one another is an important goal for you two.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

