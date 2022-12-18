Weekly Horoscope Pisces, 18-24 December 2022: Check your love predictions

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

There's a chance that Pisces natives’ proficiency in managing money may yield handsome rewards. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, there is potential for a monetary windfall. Your career may also flourish this week. There is a chance that people may publicly recognize your efforts in the workplace. In order to achieve optimal health, it is necessary to make some changes to one's way of life. A rift in the household may result from this. If family relationships have become strained, it may be necessary to work together to find common ground again. On the other hand, it may not be a good sign if you take your romantic prospects for granted. This may create a deep void in the ties. You can win back their trust and affection with thoughtful actions. Pisces natives should exercise extreme caution if they're hitting the road. Elderly people may need help with real estate transactions. Pisces students could do well academically.

Pisces Finance This Week

On the money front, Pisces natives might find some great investment opportunities. If you want to put money aside for the future, it may be wise to talk to a financial advisor before engaging in any sort of speculation.

Pisces Family This Week

Recognizing your kids' efforts and success at home could help make life more pleasant for everyone. Taking the kids outside is a surefire way to make everyone happy. But by the end of the week, things could have gotten completely out of hand. Continue to exercise caution, Pisces natives.

Pisces Career This Week

Pisces natives may take some baby steps at work towards bettering themselves this week. One way your superiors can test your mettle is by giving you more work to do. Then, if you're able to finish the work on time, you might get rewarded handsomely.

Pisces Health This Week

Not being able to control one's actions could negatively impact one's health. If you want to keep stress at bay, monitor your intense exercise routine. Also, try getting enough sleep, eating right, and practising yoga to improve your health.

Pisces Love Life This Week

It is essential to keep marital problems separate from personal issues. Your relationship may get strained if you and your partner frequently find yourselves at odds over something. You need to work together to strengthen the bonds in order to bring back the love that you once shared.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

