Weekly Horoscope Pisces, 8-15 January 2023: A trouble-free week at work

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisceans can anticipate a trouble-free work week. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, working conditions are likely to be stable, and your suggestions are likely to be implemented. Some people may even gain popularity and financial gain due to this. It's possible that now is a good time for business and will lead to substantial gains in revenue. Spending can be reined in and kept under control with the help of preventative measures. Success in life could be predicted by listening to one's parents. Strength and endurance are two qualities that will serve you well. It could motivate you to get things done that have been piling up. Students can't rely solely on a chance to succeed. You could also get the opportunity to go on lucrative business trips. Putting money into real estate now would be wise. A bank loan could be an option for you.

Pisces Finance This Week

You can expect a steady influx of cash. The surplus cash can be put to good use in whatever way you see fit. Creating a new business alliance is an option. It will be a huge weight off your shoulders once you pay off that old loan.

Pisces Family This Week

Be more level-headed in your interactions with loved ones, and allow them to make amends. Don't use rehashed anecdotes to bolster your argument. This could be a chance to spend quality time with long-lost relatives.

Pisces Career This Week

For some, this may be applicable in the business world. You're free to pick the department and job title. There will be opportunities for you to pursue your professional interests. People may give you space and respect your judgement.

Pisces Health This Week

Pisces natives' health depends on a balanced diet, regular exercise, and regular checkups. Protect your mental health by avoiding arguments and confrontations whenever possible.

Pisces Love Life This Week

If you're married, you might have disagreements with your spouse's family. Watch your words, Pisceans. Being single allows you to put other concerns aside to get ahead on your to-do list. Maybe now you can see things from a different perspective.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

