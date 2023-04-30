Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, April 30-May 6 , 2023 predicts a new health regime

By Dr J.N Pandey
Apr 30, 2023

Read Pisces Weekly horoscope for April 30-May 6, 2023 to know your weekly astrological predictions. This week is your time to shine, dear Pisces!

Weekly horoscope prediction says, make Moves and Feel the Benefits - Get What You’ve Been Wishing for, Pisces.﻿

Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today for April 30-May 6: This week will be the start of a period of clarity for you, Pisces.

This week is your time to shine, dear Pisces! With the planets’ current placement, your confidence will skyrocket, your talents will become undeniable and you’ll gain new insights on how you want to shape your life.﻿

This week will be the start of a period of clarity for you, Pisces. Everything that you’ve been wishing for could finally be yours for the taking and you’ll know just how to go about it. Get your ducks in a row and aim for success as it's finally within your reach. Don't let any second thoughts keep you from achieving it.

Pisces Love Horoscope:

This week might just be the best time to express your romantic side and make those declarations you’ve been meaning to. Show your partners your undying devotion and feel the love of being together. While a serious commitment might seem like a long way off, do keep in mind that you don’t always have to rush to a big moment, small but meaningful steps are still a great way to bond.

Pisces Career Horoscope:

Things in the professional front seem to be looking up, Pisces. That risky idea that you've been considering could come to fruition, granting you success and recognition in the field. Your hard work and perseverance will soon bear the fruit you’ve been dreaming of and all of your skills will be praised.

Pisces Money Horoscope:

Fears about money won’t stop you from making some changes to your financial situation this week, Pisces. Don’t be shy about approaching the things you’re concerned about or discussing your concerns with an expert, be it an accountant or financial advisor. Although making big changes can feel overwhelming at times, the reward can be immense and life changing.

Pisces Health Horoscope:

Staying mentally and physically healthy will be one of the best decisions you’ll make this week. Practice self-care, go for a light walk, meditate or find the joy in doing the things that make you happy. The health and wellness benefits will start to appear in time, so keep looking out for the improvements you experience.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

