Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 12-18, 2023: Romances on cards

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, this week, you may feel great because you've diligently maintained your healthy diet. However, you won't get to where you want to be physically or nutritionally without including regular exercise in your routine. Your hard work and fresh perspective will undoubtedly be rewarded monetarily and socially in the workplace. Your romantic relationships could provide you with some solace. Married couples may take off on their own for a vacation, where they can relax and maybe even get close. Contrarily, your financial footing might be shaky. If your spending exceeds your income, your finances are in trouble. It could also cause problems in your personal life. Fighting at home can result from one partner's inability to meet the other's basic needs. Those who venture out on business trips do so at their own risk. Significant losses are indicated in a real estate deal with a new person, so proceed with care. Academic success is likely for students with a new study schedule.

Pisces Finance This Week

Pisceans, who invest for the short term, will see financial success. It seems like your financial situation will improve. The startup of the family business may take longer than expected, making it impossible to repay your loans.

Pisces Family This Week

Knowing the issue inside and out and spending time with loved ones are two of the best ways to work through it. Achieve a deeper sense of belonging by engaging your elders in conversation. Take swift and diplomatic action to calm the situation and get life back to normal.

Pisces Career This Week

Pisces might finally start seeing some success in their careers. Your ability to succeed in a high-stakes situation will make a positive impression on your superiors. Networking on a global scale could be good for your career.

Pisces Health This Week

In terms of your physical well-being, this week could be ideal for beginning a new workout routine or engaging in vigorous physical pursuits. Keeping your body and mind in good shape may be facilitated by eating well and doing yoga regularly.

Pisces Love Life This Week

When it comes to matters of the heart, you could spend quality time with your partner, which could generate a more passionate atmosphere. This can lead to a stronger bond between the two. It is likely that they will share their most intimate feelings and deepest desires with one another.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON