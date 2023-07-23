Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 23 -29, 2023 predicts a good time at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 23, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for July 23 -29, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. It's a good week for career-related endeavors, Pisces.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, float Through Life's Currents & See Where they Take You!

This week is all about going with the flow for Pisces. Trust your instincts and let the universe guide you. Opportunities may present themselves in unexpected ways, so stay open to new possibilities.

This week is going to be a dreamy and whimsical one for Pisces. The cosmos are aligning to give you a nudge in the right direction, so don't be afraid to take risks. Whether it's love, career, money, or health, trust your intuition and go with the flow. Embrace your creative side and let your imagination run wild. You may even discover a new passion or hobby.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week:

Pisces, get ready for some serious sparks to fly in the romance department. You're feeling especially sensitive and compassionate, which will only make your partner fall deeper in love with you. Single Pisces, this is a great time to put yourself out there and meet new people. You may even encounter a soulmate connection.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week:

It's a good week for career-related endeavors, Pisces. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there and take on new challenges. Your creativity will be at an all-time high, so use that to your advantage. It's also a great time to network and make new professional connections.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week:

Financial matters may be on your mind this week, Pisces. Trust your instincts when it comes to money-related decisions. Don't be afraid to take risks and invest in your future. If you're feeling overwhelmed, don't hesitate to seek the advice of a financial expert.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week:

This week, prioritize self-care, Pisces. Listen to your body and take time to relax and recharge. Try incorporating some mindfulness practices, such as meditation or yoga, into your daily routine. It's also important to stay active and get plenty of rest. Your health and well-being should be your top priority.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

