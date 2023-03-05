Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 5- 11, 2023: Enjoy your love life

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, the stars have aligned in favour of Pisces natives with a good professional front ahead. Career opportunities are ripe for the taking, and success is just within reach. On the romantic front, this week brings love and happiness. Relationships blossom, and affection is at an all-time high. Health may also be good this week, with energy levels high and vitality restored. Family life might be moderately good this week, with a harmonious balance between work and family responsibilities. Finance also sees a moderate boost, with a steady flow of income and opportunities for investment. On the other hand, property matters may not be as favourable with challenges in securing a new flat or house. However, the academic front is excellent, with students performing well and receiving recognition for their hard work. Other life parameters are also very good, making this a well-rounded and positive week.

Pisces Finance This Week

Your finances are looking stable this week, with a moderate aspect for money matters. Keep a close eye on your spending, and make smart financial decisions. Avoid impulsive purchases and aim for long-term financial stability.

Pisces Family This Week

Siblings may play a significant role in your family life this week. You may find yourselves bonding over shared experiences or supporting each other through challenges. Communication and compromise are key to maintaining a harmonious home.

Pisces Career This Week

Your ideas and creativity will be put into action, leading to success. Your hard work will be acknowledged and result in a promotion or transfer. Your professional growth and development will be accelerated. Your professional network will expand, bringing new opportunities.

Pisces Health This Week

Enjoy a thriving and revitalizing week with excellent health prospects. Expect an energy boost, improved immunity, and overall well-being. Keep up a healthy routine, including exercise and diet, to maintain your physical and mental health.

Pisces Love Life This Week

This week holds a good aspect for Pisces natives' romance, with the possibility of forming new relationships or strengthening existing ones. Let love flourish, and enjoy the companionship of your partner. Show appreciation and affection to keep the spark alive.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

