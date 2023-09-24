Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 24-30, 2023 predicts passion in your love life

19th February to 20th March

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says - Swim Towards new Adventures

As the Sun glides into Aries, Pisceans will be surrounded by dynamic energy. Expect significant shifts in various areas of your life, including love, career, finances, and health.

This week will bring plenty of action and excitement for Pisceans. With the planetary movements favoring them, they are in for a big treat. You will be driven to take on new challenges and achieve success in all aspects of your life. Make the most of the cosmic energy and follow your heart to embrace the changes coming your way.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week:

This week, love is in the air for Pisceans. With the Venus transit, single Pisceans can expect to meet someone who shares their vibe and outlook. For those already in a relationship, there will be plenty of sparks and passion in your love life. Communicate openly with your partner to take your relationship to new heights.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week:

Your hard work and determination will finally pay off this week. Expect opportunities for career growth and advancement. New projects and ventures are on the horizon, so grab them with both hands. Focus on networking to meet new people and build lasting connections that will benefit your career in the long run.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week:

Your financial outlook is looking up, with several lucrative opportunities on the cards. Make wise investments and prioritize financial stability to maximize your wealth. Be cautious with spending, and avoid making any impulsive decisions that could lead to unnecessary expenditure.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week:

It's essential to prioritize self-care this week, both physically and mentally. Take a break from the chaos and indulge in activities that promote relaxation and peace of mind. Pay attention to your diet and exercise regimen to keep your body in good shape. Focus on building your mental strength, and you will be able to tackle anything that comes your way with ease.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

