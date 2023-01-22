Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, 22-28 January 2023: Academic improvements on card

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, it could be a good week for Sagittarians. Professional efforts you made in the past might finally pay off this week. The extra time you spend at the office will not go unnoticed by your superiors if your workload has increased. If you want to get ahead in your career, it helps to trust your gut and listen to the advice of your elders. Keep your savings in a more secure and profitable account rather than keeping it locked away. If you can help it, you should try to avoid getting into an argument. Some sort of family argument could be causing unnecessary tension. Everything in your relationships needs to have clearly defined boundaries. You need to value the opportunity to broaden your worldview. Numerous improvements are likely to be felt by students this week. There's a chance that people who want to travel abroad will actually get to do it. Your financial stability should be protected from excessive property flipping. And so, stop it. Some members of the family are finally able to finish the overdue home improvement projects.

Sagittarius Finance This Week

Sagittarius natives might see no change in their financial situation this week. Revenue is expected to grow along with costs. There will even be some money left over for a splurge. Otherwise, your company could fall behind the competition.

Sagittarius Family This Week

Don't be a pushover and let people take undue advantage of your kindness. Make an effort to be more open and assertive with your loved ones at home, but avoid making them the target of your anxieties and insecurities.

Sagittarius Career This Week

Successfully navigating the professional world can boost Sagittarians' confidence and sense of worth. This will allow you to start working on new projects again after a long hiatus.

Sagittarius Health This Week

Don't ignore health concerns; get prompt medical attention if you need it. Eat well to boost your defences and maintain regular bowel movements. Aesthetic improvements might work out well.

Sagittarius Love Life This Week

This week is perfect for Sagittarius to spend some quality time with their significant other. Get some much-needed bonding time over a home-cooked meal or a long car ride. The stork may bring good news for some married couples.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

