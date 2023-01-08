Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, 8-15 January2023:Follow these tips for good health

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius natives feel a surge of self-esteem this week, and it will motivate them to make other people happy. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, focus on your health by eating right and working out regularly. Taking care of your body is a gesture of gratitude to it. You might not like how things are progressing professionally. To stand out, you might need to exert some effort. Additionally, this week's cash flow might not meet your expectations. You won't be able to put money away, and you might also have to pay for unforeseen costs. This week is not ideal for saving money. Reduce wasteful spending and redirect funds to more pressing priorities. Your social standing will rise, and your relationships with those you know and like will strengthen. The odds of students doing well in entrance exams are high. The very concept of a vacation now feels stale and hurried. Make sure you put some thought into it to enjoy it. You could find some nice farmland this week and decide to buy it.

Sagittarius Finance This Week

Your company may experience unanticipated financial losses, necessitating the solicitation of a loan. This week's earnings might not be all that appealing. Having a business partner can cause tension in your personal relationship. If you can help it, you should avoid putting your company in that position.

Sagittarius Family This Week

Family life will bring you joy this week as kids make you laugh with their antics. Some people have enough disposable income to invest in enhancing their homes. You can count on the help of your younger siblings. Wedding bells for a suitable relative or young relative are possible soon.

Sagittarius Career This Week

The week could be a good time to take action on that burning desire for a new job you've had for a while. Clear up any confusion with your superiors by discussing your plans and ideas for your work more openly.

Sagittarius Health This Week

Consistently adopt a healthy lifestyle by avoiding junk food. Fruits and vegetables are essential for a healthy diet and weight. If you're worried about your health or digestion, do what's traditionally done and make an appointment with a doctor.

Sagittarius Love Life This Week

You and your partner need to make time for each other despite your busy schedule. Try sharing your feelings with them more openly. The bond between you and your partner may improve as a result. Sagittarius singles might be set up on dates by friends.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

