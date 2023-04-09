Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, April 9- 15 , 2023 predicts a positive outcome!

Weekly astrological prediction says, it’s time for Sagittarius to tap into the cosmic energy and go after new beginnings and positive growth!

This week, the sky is aligning in your favor!

This week, the sky is aligning in your favor! The cards of the cosmos are providing an energy of new beginnings and promise, signaling that now is the time to focus on positive action. ﻿﻿ Sagittarius, this week is one of endings and new beginnings. With this new cycle beginning, it’s time to leave behind old patterns and venture towards more productive, healthier directions. Keep an eye out for unexpected opportunities and creative ideas that can come to you this week. With the proper thought, they can open up a great pathway to growth.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope:

When it comes to love, this is an opportunity to learn from your past and make decisions from a place of more clarity and stability. Give your heart the time it needs to make a smart decision about the person and situation you’re currently in. Put extra effort into keeping an eye out for those little signals that can make all the difference in the world!

Sagittarius Career Horoscope:

This is an amazing week for you when it comes to career opportunities. Creative energies are aligning around you, which means there are lots of opportunities for you to create a career that aligns with your core passions.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope:

When it comes to your finances this week, there is the opportunity to bring the chaos of your life back into a balance. It may feel overwhelming, but try to put an emphasis on cutting out any habits or activities that don’t add any value to your life.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope:

The cosmic forces of this week provide you with the energy to make sure that you prioritize your mental and physical health. Now is the perfect time to tap into healthy habits and rituals to take your wellbeing to the next level. Practice things like mindful meditations and walks in nature to give your body and mind some time to destress and recover from the daily pressures.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

