Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 12-18, 2023: Revival of old flames?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This week, Sagittarius natives can expect a balanced outlook in various aspects of life, focusing on family and romance. Daily astrological prediction says family life is expected to be excellent, with close relationships thriving and potential for new additions to the family. In love, a good romantic front is predicted for Sagittarius natives, with newfound connections or a revival of old flames. Financial stability is also good, but some unexpected expenses may arise. Your health may be fairly good, but it's important to prioritize self-care and avoid burnout. Professionally, you can expect fairly good opportunities but also challenges. Promotions and foreign travel plans may be delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Despite bad travel prospects, real estate matters may bring some good news. You may find a smooth run while moving, buying, or renting a house. Prepare for delays if you have to undertake a long journey this week. Academically, you may face some challenges, but you can perform fairly well with preparation and focus. Overall, focus on maintaining a balance between work and personal life.

Sagittarius Finance This Week

Finances look good this week, and you can expect to see positive growth in your financial situation. Your financial situation will improve as you'll be able to capitalize on new opportunities. This is a great time to invest in your future and plan for long-term stability.

Sagittarius Family This Week

It's a love-fueled week, so you'll find yourself putting other people's needs ahead of your own. Your loved ones will be overjoyed and show you lots of affection. Clearing things up through conversation with others will also be very useful.

Sagittarius Career This Week

In your professional life, you can expect to see growth and success. Management may support your professional development and provide you with opportunities to advance. If you meet the requirements, you will be promoted to higher positions and given a raise in pay.

Sagittarius Health This Week

Health is fairly good this week, but it is important not to neglect self-care. Make sure to get enough fibre in your diet to support digestive health and prevent constipation. Make sure to prioritize rest and relaxation to keep yourself feeling your best.

Sagittarius Love Life This Week

Sagittarius natives can expect an exciting and passionate week ahead on the romantic front. However, be mindful not to get too caught up in the moment and make impulsive decisions. Maintaining balance in your relationships will be the key.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

