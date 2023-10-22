Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Oct 22-28, 2023 predicts adventure

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Let Your Arrows Fly High

This week, you are encouraged to embrace your adventurous and optimistic nature as the stars align in your favor. Your fiery spirit will ignite passion and creativity in everything you do, leading to success in your personal and professional life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You are in for a thrilling and rewarding week, Sagittarius! Your naturally upbeat and adventurous spirit will lead you to new and exciting experiences. Whether it's traveling to a new destination, trying out a new hobby, or meeting new people, embrace every opportunity with open arms. Trust your intuition and allow your natural confidence to shine through, as this will lead to success in all aspects of your life.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Your love life is on fire this week, Sagittarius! You'll be feeling extra flirty and confident, which will attract the attention of many potential partners. However, make sure you stay true to yourself and your values when it comes to choosing the right person for you. For those already in a relationship, this is a great time to reconnect and deepen your bond. Remember to communicate openly and honestly, as this will strengthen your connection.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your creativity and innovative ideas will be in high demand this week, Sagittarius. This is a great time to pitch new projects and take risks in your career. However, remember to be practical and realistic in your approach, as this will increase your chances of success. Seek guidance from mentors or colleagues who can help guide you in the right direction. Your hard work will pay off, leading to recognition and opportunities for growth.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Financial abundance is on the horizon for you this week, Sagittarius. Your hard work and dedication will lead to financial rewards, such as a promotion or unexpected income. However, remember to practice financial responsibility and make wise decisions with your money. Avoid impulsive purchases or risky investments. This is a great time to save and invest in your future.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your physical and mental health are in a great place this week, Sagittarius. You'll feel energized and motivated to take care of your body. This is a great time to try out new fitness routines or focus on healthy eating habits. Remember to prioritize rest and relaxation, as this will help prevent burnout. Avoid taking on too much at once and take breaks when needed. Your well-being should always come first.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON