Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, 15-21 January 2023: Check your family’s predictions

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, as a Scorpio, this time could be a very successful one in your career; thanks to your hard work and dedication; you will soon be honored publicly. This may also give a boost to your finances. You might be able to afford some extravagances if you had a supplementary source of income. Although things may be a mess at home, your packed schedules won't leave you with much downtime at home. The state of your health may change. The lack of exercise may help with chronic conditions, but it could also lead to other health issues. It seems like your romantic prospects are shaky. Your partner is more than likely to end the relationship if you cheat on them. Fix your mistakes and regain their trust to get back together with a former lover. Travelling to a peaceful location could be just what you need to start the healing process. Property issues may call for caution. It is likely that students will be accepted to study at universities abroad.

Scorpio Finance This Week

Your current financial situation may remain stable, Scorpio, and you should feel comfortable investing in a new business venture with a partner. Having extra money from speculation could help you improve your financial situation and allow you to save more.

Scorpio Family This Week

Problems at home for Scorpio natives could be caused by a tense family dynamic. The constant tension that can result from misunderstandings is unsettling for everyone involved. If you want things to get back to normal at home, you should try to avoid getting into fights with your family.

Scorpio Career This Week

Your suggestions may be implemented at work, and you may receive credit for them. Even minor achievements at work can boost your standing. Some of your coworkers may be willing to assist you in completing your outstanding responsibilities. Make sure that your week is well-planned.

Scorpio Health This Week

If you're a Scorpio and suffer from seasonal allergies, your health should be a top priority. Making positive changes to your routine can help you maintain a healthy weight. Some people find that practicing deep breathing exercises helps strengthen their abdominal muscles.

Scorpio Love Life This Week

Scorpios have a high need for quality time with their significant other. It's likely that some of you will feel the pain of heartbreak and isolation. Wait until you've thought things through thoroughly before severing ties. Take your time, and don't rush into anything.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

