Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 22-28, 2025 predicts personal growth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 22, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope from June 22-28, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. In partnerships, sharing fears & hope creates deeper trust and intimacy.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Uncover Strengths through Passionate Transformation This Week

Scorpio’s intuition guides deep emotional insights and bold actions, enhancing love, career, and finances, while promoting resilience and self-improvement through transformative cosmic energy, renewing inner spirit.

HT Image
HT Image

Scorpio experiences a week of powerful inner growth. Intuitive insights support emotional healing and deepen relationships. Career ambitions gain momentum when you pursue goals fearlessly. Financial matters benefit from careful planning and strategic choices. Emphasize self-care routines to balance intense energies and foster resilience daily.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
Scorpio, your love life this week thrives on honest communication and depth. You may feel drawn to meaningful conversations that strengthen emotional bonds. Singles could attract someone who appreciates vulnerability and mystery. In partnerships, sharing fears and hope creates deeper trust and intimacy. Plan a thoughtful activity that appeals to both hearts, like a quiet dinner or reflective walk. Express affection openly and listen actively to nurture love with patience and care throughout the week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
Scorpio, this week your career advantages come from focused ambition and strategic thinking. You may excel at problem-solving tasks that require creativity and bold action. Present ideas confidently in meetings to earn recognition from peers and supervisors. Stay organized, setting clear goals and deadlines to avoid stress. Collaboration with a trustworthy colleague could unlock new opportunities. Remain adaptable to sudden changes, using your intuition to guide decisions and maintain forward momentum in professional endeavors confidently.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
Scorpio, your financial outlook improves with attention to spending and saving. You might identify unnecessary expenses to reduce, freeing up resources for important goals. Consider setting a simple budget and tracking daily expenses to stay in control. Opportunities for additional income may arise through personal talent or side projects. Seek advice from someone with fiscal experience before major moves. Maintaining discipline and patience will help your savings grow steadily over the coming week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
Scorpio, focus on balancing intense energy with restful practices this week. You may feel drawn to high intensity workouts but remember to include gentle stretching or yoga for recovery. Prioritize nutrient-rich meals, emphasizing lean proteins, whole grains, and colorful vegetables. Stay hydrated by sipping water throughout the day. Include relaxing breaks to rest your mind and muscles. Listening to your body’s needs will support overall wellness and vitality.

 

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

 

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 22-28, 2025 predicts personal growth
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On