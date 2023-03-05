Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 5- 11, 2023: Expect new challenges

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, scorpio individuals may face a rollercoaster of emotions this week. Professionally, they are likely to experience stability, with a number of opportunities presenting themselves. On the family front, things are expected to be somewhat harmonious, but there could be some room for improvement. However, finances are not looking favourable, so it might be wise to keep a tight hold on spending. In romance, there are some ups and downs, with both good and bad moments expected. Health remains moderate, so it's important to take care of oneself. On the brighter side, travel horoscopes are predicted to be fantastic, with new adventures waiting to be had. Property matters are also looking up, with the possibility of securing a new flat or a piece of land. The academic front is also in a good place, making it a favourable time for personal and professional growth.

Scorpio Finance This Week

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Financially, this week may not be the best for you. You may face unexpected expenses or financial losses. It's important to keep a tight grip on your budget and avoid making impulsive purchases.

Scorpio Family This Week

Scorpio natives' family life may be harmonious this week. Spending quality time with loved ones and enjoying each other's company will bring a smile to your face. You may also look for opportunities to help your family members.

Scorpio Career This Week

This week, your professional life presents opportunities for growth. You may encounter new projects, colleagues or challenges, which might keep you motivated. Your skills and hard work are sure to be recognized by superiors.

Scorpio Health This Week

Your health may be stable this week. You may feel energetic and full of life, but it's important to maintain a healthy routine, such as eating nutritious foods and exercising regularly.

Scorpio Love Life This Week

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your love life is promising this week. You may spend some romantic moments with your partner, or if you're single, you may meet someone new who catches your eye. Married natives may find support from family in marital matters.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON