Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, May 18-24, 2025 advices family planning

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges make you stronger Resolve all issues in the love relationship. Take up crucial responsibilities at the workplace and you may also prefer safe decisions in terms of finance. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: Both health and wealth will be positive.(Freepik)

Wait for many twists in the relationship that can either be good or bad. You will also come up with innovative ideas at the workplace that will help you rev up the profile. Both health and wealth will be positive.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love affair vibrant and your attitude is crucial while on the first date. It is also important to consider the emotions of the partner while making vital decisions in the love affair. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life. Married females may also seriously consider expanding the family.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

New responsibilities will come knocking on the door. Accept challenges and utilize every opportunity to prove your potential. Your seniors may expect surprises in performances and you may also require multitasking. Do not let office politics impact your professional life. IT, healthcare, sales, design, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Bankers and accountants will have tight schedules and government employees can expect a change in location. Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity is in the cards. You will see wealth from different sources A previous investment will also bring in good money. Consider taking the help of an expert for better money management. Some seniors will divide the property among the children this week. You will resolve a financial dispute with your sibling. Businessmen should be careful about new partnerships as there can be minor conflicts in financial affairs.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will come up and the second part of the week is good for surgery. You may recover from an illness while seniors will complain about breath or chest-related issues. Pick the week to quit both tobacco and alcohol Children may develop skin-related infections and some seniors will have sleep-related troubles. It is good to skip junk food and consume more vegetables.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

