Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Oct 22-28, 2023 predicts power and creativity this week

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, A Powerful Surge Awaits

With the energy of the sun and Venus aligning with your sign, Scorpios will experience a burst of confidence, power and creativity this week. Take the opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and manifest your deepest desires into reality.

This week Scorpios are feeling empowered and ready to tackle whatever comes their way. You have a fierce determination to make your dreams a reality, and the stars are aligned to help you do so. This is a time of self-discovery and exploration as you trust your instincts and dive deep into the core of who you are. Allow yourself to take risks and embrace your own unique sense of power.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week:

This week, Scorpio’s intensity is off the charts, making for some incredibly passionate and deep connections. If you’re single, this is an ideal time to meet new people, particularly those with a deeper spiritual connection. If you’re in a relationship, expect sparks to fly as you explore each other’s deepest desires. Remember to keep communication clear and honest and take the time to connect on a soulful level.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week:

This is an incredibly creative and productive week for Scorpios in the workforce. You may be asked to lead a new project or take on additional responsibilities. Don’t shy away from the opportunity to show off your skills and take charge. This is also a great time to put your ideas into action and showcase your innovative thinking. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box and bring new ideas to the table.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week:

Your financial abundance is on the rise, Scorpio. Trust in the power of manifestation and visualize abundance flowing into your life. You may receive unexpected monetary blessings or opportunities this week, so keep an open mind and be open to receiving. Remember to also practice gratitude for what you already have, as this will help attract even more abundance.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week:

Scorpios may experience a surge of energy and vitality this week, making it an ideal time to focus on physical fitness and wellness. Whether it’s a new workout routine or a healthier eating plan, this is a great time to start incorporating healthy habits into your lifestyle. Don’t forget to also prioritize your mental health, take time to meditate or journal to ensure balance and clarity. Trust in your inner strength and take charge of your health.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

