Weekly Horoscope Virgo, 15-21 January 2023: Successful career is predicted

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgos could have a very successful career. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, to improve your abilities, you could enroll in a more advanced training programme. As a bonus, this could help you maintain a stable financial future. You might be able to maintain a healthy financial situation thanks to money coming in from various sources. However, things at home might be a little tight right now. Disagreements among family members may keep the mood at home on edge and drive a wedge between you and your loved ones. There could be ups and downs in terms of your health. The health risks associated with ignoring body requirements are real. Attempt to improve your health as a whole. Potential danger to your romantic life exists. Disparaging talk about your partner could lead to the end of your relationship. Before it's too late, fix your errors. Foreign travel could be beneficial for some of you. Those negotiating property deals are likely to close a deal that could be lucrative. It's likely that the students will meet or exceed requirements.

Virgo Finance This Week

As long as you keep your expenses low and increase your income, you should be able to maintain a stable financial position and even see a profit. Your savings rate could go up if you invest some of your money wisely, as the potential payouts from such endeavors are large.

Virgo Family This Week

This week may see some ups and downs at home. A family member may require care and attention from you. If you value harmony and peace in your home, avoid arguments and miscommunication at all costs.

Virgo Career This Week

Those Virgo who works in the service industry may find success in their careers. There will be an increase in work, but your subordinates can help you out if they notice the increase at the right time. The days to come will be simple.

Virgo Health This Week

While your physical well-being may be good to go, you should learn to control your tempers. It may interfere with your meditation practice and lead to emotional distress. Practicing breathing exercises could be useful for overall health maintenance.

Virgo Love Life This Week

If you're a Virgo and you're ignoring your partner's needs, you could end up in a sticky situation. You and your partner probably have trust issues. You might find renewed joy and contentment by putting effort into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

