Weekly Horoscope Virgo, 18-24 December 2022: Financial outlook will improve

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgo natives’ monetary outlook may brighten this week. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, a business may begin to see a profit in the next few days. Everything develops as planned and is ultimately successful. You have the ability to complete complex tasks, make significant decisions, and undertake new endeavours. Virgo natives may feel a sense of joy in their romantic relationship. Perhaps your significant other may also feel upbeat all week. In the end, this could be good for your romantic life. However, you may find a little turbulence on the home front this week. Talking things out takes a lot of time and patience, but it's worth it in the end. The health risks associated with stressing yourself out should be taken seriously. Meditate and practise yoga to calm your mind and body. You might be able to unwind and take some pressure off after a short trip. There may be financial gain in dealing with real estate. There is a chance that Virgo students may struggle with academic load.

Virgo Finance This Week

Now is the time to act because everything you do may pay off. And the same holds true when discussing financial matters. You need not be concerned; you are currently on a winning streak. Virgo's stock investments may start to generate income soon. You can put away extra money in a fixed deposit.

Virgo Family This Week

Virgo natives feel pressured by all the expectations placed on them. Misunderstandings are common, even among close friends and family. Do not react rashly, as doing so could make an already volatile situation even more so.

Virgo Career This Week

Virgo natives' professional skills may be put to the test. The stress of the situation makes it likely that you may fail to deliver your best work. This could be a major distraction, reducing your efficiency. Get ready to take the blame for your actions if you are found responsible.

Virgo Health This Week

Virgo natives can do any challenging work they set their minds to do. Leave your mental baggage at the door and give up any bad habits you may have. You can start spiritual therapy, which may help you maintain a calm disposition.

Virgo Love Life This Week

In some ways, a partner can be a compass that helps you navigate the waters of life. You're probably going to tell everyone that you're dating someone special and planning to get hitched soon. For Virgo singles, there is a good chance of meeting someone who fits their preferences.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

